5 Children Already Killed Due To Mines Of Invaders In Sumy Region

In Trostianets (Sumy region), 5 children have already been killed due to mines left by the Russian invaders. This was announced by Mayor Yurii Bova to Channel 24.

He said that yesterday, April 16, a local resident, who went out into the forest to walk with a dog, was blown up on a mine.

The dog ran out of the road and hooked a stretch. Fortunately, the man survived.

He added that most often the invaders mined checkpoints and places where the equipment was.

Now there are still many roads in the city that have not been checked, so specialists work seven days a week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Sumy region, a Sumyoblenergo car was blown up by a mine. There is one killed and several wounded.