Medvedchuk’s Spouse Marchenko Declares His Consent To Exchange And Extradition To Russian If Agreement Reached

The spouse of Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk, Oksana Marchenko, said that he had agreed to exchange and extradite to Russia if the parties reached such an agreement.

She said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), I, the wife of the opposition Ukrainian politician, Member of Parliament of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, appeal to you for help in exchanging my husband, illegally detained by the Kyiv authorities for political reasons. Viktor Medvedchuk gave his consent to exchange and extradition to the territory of the Russian Federation in the event that the Russian and Ukrainian parties reach appropriate agreements," Marchenko said.

She also stated that she did not believe in the possibility of a fair trial in the process involving Medvedchuk.

In addition, Marchenko said that she turned to the relatives of the prisoners - British citizens, as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a request to initiate their exchange for Medvedchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Medvedchuk was detained while trying to flee abroad.

Zelenskyy also advocates the exchange of detained Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured by Russia.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took Medvedchuk into custody.