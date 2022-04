Military In Donbas Destroys 15 Tanks, 3 Artillery Systems, 24 Units Of Armored Vehicles And 4 Drones Of Russia

The Ukrainian military on Saturday, April 16, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to defend our land. Thanks to the skillful actions and mastery of the servicemen, the Joint Forces group successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks during the current day," it says.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 24 armored units and 10 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas shot down 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type and 2 cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion amounted to approximately 20,100 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 762 enemy tanks, 163 aircraft and 145 helicopters.

In addition, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation located on Ukrainian territory have problems with the supplies.