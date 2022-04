On Sunday morning, April 17, the invaders launched a missile attack on Brovary in Kyiv region. Infrastructure facilities were damaged due to the shelling.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko on Facebook.

"This morning there were hits in a number of infrastructure facilities in our community. Please stay calm. Interruptions in electricity, water supply, sewerage are possible. All services operate in enhanced mode," he said.

He also urged local residents not to photograph or video the damage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Later, Klitschko said that 1 person was killed due to shelling of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, several victims were hospitalized.

In addition, the Russian occupiers on the morning of Saturday, April 16, attacked two districts of Kharkiv using long-range Kalibr cruise missiles. As a result, two civilians were killed, another 18 were wounded.