The third anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron said after inspecting the reconstruction site of Notre Dame Cathedral on the same day that Notre Dame de Paris is expected to reopen to tourists in 2024. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Photo by Xinhua News Agency.

Macron told the media after inspecting the construction site for more than two hours that the current construction is progressing smoothly, and the various teams responsible for the reconstruction work are working around the clock, and the goal of reopening Notre Dame in 2024 may be achieved.

French media quoted a source in the presidential palace as saying that even if Notre Dame reopens, it is "not ruled out" that some restoration works will continue.

Notre Dame Cathedral was built in the 12th century and is one of the most representative monuments in France. On April 15, 2019, the roof and spire of Notre Dame de Paris were destroyed in a sudden fire, but the main building was preserved. Both houses of the French parliament have passed bills requiring reconstruction efforts to restore Notre Dame to its original appearance. In 2020, on the first anniversary of the Notre Dame fire, Macron promised to complete the reconstruction of Notre Dame within five years.

