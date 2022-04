On the morning of Saturday, April 16, the Russian invaders attacked two regions of Kharkiv using Kalibr long-range cruise missiles.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is reported that the invaders fired at the Slobidskyi and Osnovanskyi districts of the city at about 11:45 a.m. As a result, two civilians were killed, another 18 were wounded. Earlier it was reported about one killed.

In addition, as a result of the impact, residential buildings, cars, a market and shops were damaged and destroyed.

A pre-trial investigation has begun into the violation of the laws and customs of war connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence of Russian warships armed with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

It was also reported that 1 person was killed and 18 were hospitalized as a result of shelling by the Russian military of Kharkiv on Saturday.

1 person was killed and several were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

On Friday evening, April 15, the Russian invaders fired at Poltava region. As a result, one person was killed, another was wounded.