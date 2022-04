Johnson Assures Zelenskyy That He Will Continue To Help Ukraine Defend Sovereignty In Coming Weeks And Months

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he with allies will continue to help Ukraine defend sovereignty in the coming weeks and months. This is stated in the message of the British government about the telephone conversation between Johnson and Zelenskyy on April 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The pair discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would continue to work closely with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine could defend its sovereignty in the weeks and months to come,” reads the statement.

Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the situation in Mariupol, and the Prime Minister said he saluted Ukrainian resistance in the city.

The Prime Minister updated Zelenskyy on new sanctions from the UK that came into force last week, and said the UK would continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself, including armoured vehicles in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said international support for Ukraine only grew stronger and that he remained convinced Ukraine would succeed and Putin would fail.

Zelenskyy, in turn, said on Twitter that he and Johnson discussed the agreements reached during his recent visit to Kyiv, primarily on defense and macro-financial support for Ukraine, that he informed him about the situation at the front, in particular, in Mariupol.

He also added that Ukraine and the United Kingdom are working together on security guarantees for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Johnson visited Kyiv on April 9. Following the meeting with Zelenskyy, he said that the UK and its partners would strengthen sanctions against Russia, reduce its ability to use energy resources and provide Ukraine with economic support and military assistance.