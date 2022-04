Ukraine needs the accelerated supply of various types of weapons from partner countries, because the life of Ukrainians and the further success of the Ukrainian state in the fight against the aggressor depend on this.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Ukrainian media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state noted that the peoples of individual countries, who hesitated on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, began to put pressure on the authorities, which made it possible to speed up this process.

"From the moment when they say that we (governments or parliaments) have resolved the issue of confirming the supply of weapons to Ukraine, to the moment when these weapons are already in service with us, with our army, it may take two to three weeks. This is a very long process," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that in some sections of the front, in particular in the Joint Forces Operation zone or in Mariupol, new weapons are needed as soon as possible, and there is no time for a long wait.

"People say: we need help now, a question of day, two, three days, and people (from partner countries) say: everything is fine, we will give you in May. What are they counting on? That we will fight for months. Years of war? Some of them are probably counting on it. But for us, the acceleration (of the supply) of weapons is a very important point," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that recently the rhetoric of individual states regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine has changed in favor of the Ukrainian state.

"We've changed that rhetoric. Some changed precisely because of the pressure of the people... Because of this, they also changed the process itself and unlocked deliveries," he said.

The President stressed that Ukraine receives weapons from other countries, but these weapons are still not enough.

"The United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and several countries support us very well today. But they can do it stronger. Much. And the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic support honestly and openly," the head of state said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his conviction that Ukraine will not have problems with the supply of new weapons.

“We won't have a weapons issue. Any, even updated. These are my feelings from the signals that we had," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Zelenskyy turned to the Western allies with a request to arm Ukraine before the battle for the Donbas and announced the list of necessary weapons.

On April 8, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that it would hand over 13,000 anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, 100 newest kamikaze drones, 50 million rounds of ammunition, and sets of protective equipment for soldiers to the Ukrainian military.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Ukraine would receive even more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to combat Russian equipment.