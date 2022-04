Russia has postponed the rotation of units in Syria due to hostilities in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Due to hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the rotation of units of the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District in the Syrian Arab Republic has been postponed,” the General Staff reports.

According to the available information, the military enlistment offices of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are agitating conscripts who are in reserve to sign short-term contracts for a period of 3 months to 1 year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia recruited more than 1,000 mercenaries in Syria for the war in Ukraine and placed camps for them on the border with Ukraine in Rostov (Russia) and the Gomel region (Belarus).