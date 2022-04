Russia Blocks 57 Ships In Ukrainian Ports With 1.3 Million Tons Of Grain And Oilseeds

Russia has blocked 57 ships in Ukrainian ports with 1.25 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

The Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Ministry of Infrastructure allocated UAH 72 million in aid for the Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port, these funds are intended for paying salaries and charging taxes on them for the period from March to April.

In addition, Romanian Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said that ships flying the flag of Ukraine have priority in Romanian ports and are exempted from paying for port services.

"Ukrainian goods, especially containers, are accepted and unloaded in our ports, and for their transshipment there is also a container line on the route from Constanta to Giurgiulesti (Republic of Moldova)," Grindeanu said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port begins work in the format of a transport and logistics center.

Poland plans to build a "dry port" to increase the throughput of Ukrainian agricultural products.