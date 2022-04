The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv has taken into custody Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The court chose a measure of restraint for Medvedchuk on Saturday via videoconference.

The judge of the Lychakivskyi District Court granted the petition of the investigator for especially important cases of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, which was agreed by the Prosecutor General, and chose for Medvedchuk a preventive measure in the form of detention.

On April 12, Medvedchuk was detained, and on April 14 he was taken to the pre-trial investigation body.

According to Part 6 of Article 133 of the Criminal Code, after the arrest of a person and no later than forty-eight hours from the time of his delivery to the place of criminal proceedings, the judge, with the participation of the suspect, the accused is considering the application of a selected preventive measure in the form of detention or its change to a milder preventive measure, which is determined.

Based on the results of the consideration of this petition, the judge left for Medvedchuk the previously chosen preventive measure in the form of detention without determining bail.

The suspect and the defense lawyer have the right to file an appeal against this court ruling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk, who escaped from house arrest, was hiding in a private house in Kyiv.

Medvedchuk was detained while trying to flee abroad.