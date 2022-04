Rada Allows Foreigners Who Serve In Ukrainian Army Under Contract To Resign From Service Of Free Will

Foreigners who serve in the Ukrainian army under contract have been allowed to resign from military service of their own free will.

The corresponding bill (No. 7242) was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Military personnel from among foreigners and stateless persons who serve under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to leave the service at their own request.

Also, foreigners received the right to terminate contracts of their own free will during the martial law in Ukraine.

In addition, the Rada has established terms of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for military personnel from among foreigners and stateless persons who are accepted into military service under a contract and appointed to positions.

The following terms of military service are established for them in calendar terms: for ordinary personnel - 3 years; for sergeant and seniority persons - from 3 to 5 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, parliament allowed foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence bodies of the Ministry of Defense.