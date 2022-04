Artem Sytnyk’s term as the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) expired on Saturday, April 16.

The NACB reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

During Sytnyk’s tenure, the NACB prosecuted 1,082 people.

368 indictments against 694 people were sent to court.

73 court sentences against 89 people entered into legal force, 18 sentences against 22 people with real imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sytnyk does not intend to become a deputy director of the NACB after the expiration of his term as the director.