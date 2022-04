The destruction of the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, will put an end to peace talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. It is reported by Strana.ua today, April 16.

In an interview with reporters, the President said that the situation in Mariupol remains very difficult, since Russia does not go to a ceasefire to evacuate the wounded, does not agree to open humanitarian corridors. Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation offers the Ukrainian defenders of the city to surrender, but without any guarantees.

Zelenskyy said that there is a humanitarian crisis in Mariupol, there is no food, water, medicines, Russian troops do not allow women and children to be taken out, and the Ukrainian servicemen are treated in different ways.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, April 16, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Mariupol is the shield of a huge part of Ukraine, which holds back a huge number of enemy troops.

On April 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Mariupol is the heart of this war, and if it stops fighting, Ukraine will have weaker positions.

At the same time, in Mariupol, the invaders want to ban movement around the city and are preparing filtration for all men.