Ukraine Already Receives USD 924 Million In Charitable Assistance From Different Parts Of World - Yermak

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak said that the amount of charitable assistance received for Ukraine from citizens and corporations from different parts of the world reached almost USD 924 million.

The press service of the President's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Most of the funds came from benefactors from the UK (47%), the Netherlands (almost 18%), the Czech Republic (11%) and the United States (almost 8%).

"They go mainly to the accounts of UN structures and international humanitarian organizations. And those, in turn, send them to help our refugees in different countries," Yermak said.

He noted that Ukraine is grateful for the help of both world celebrities and all concerned citizens of different countries.

In particular, the head of the President's Office said that more than GBP 310 million was raised in the UK under the leadership of the Disasters Emergency Committee charity.

Contributions were made by Queen Elizabeth II, the British government, film, theater and music stars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian and Social Affairs to help citizens overcome difficult life circumstances in connection with Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.