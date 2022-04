Rada Freedom Of Speech Committee Reports On Death Of 21 Journalists Due To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech states that 21 cases of the death of media representatives have been recorded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The press service of the parliament has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, since February 24, a total of 21 journalists have been killed by the invaders.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We demand a worldwide reaction to the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, including the destruction of representatives of free media," it says.

The Committee calls on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly document crimes against journalists.

"Those responsible for this and other crimes will be brought to the strictest responsibility!" - summarized the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Maksym Levin the Order For Courage of the ІІІ degree posthumously.

Levin on March 13 drove his own car to photograph the fighting in Kyiv region.

The journalist was in the combat area with a camera.

On April 1, the police found the body of the photojournalist in the area of Huta Mezhyhirska in Kyiv region.