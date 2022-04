1 Person Killed, 18 Hospitalized By Invaders Shelling Of Kharkiv On Saturday - Governor Synehubov

1 person was killed and 18 were hospitalized as a result of shelling by the Russian military of Kharkiv on Saturday.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"18 people were injured and hospitalized in medical facilities. Unfortunately, 1 person died on the spot," he wrote about the consequences of an enemy strike on Kharkiv.

He noted that the blow was inflicted by a missile on one of the central regions of Kharkiv.

According to Synehubov, rescuers are currently working in enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike.

