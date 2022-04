Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai urges residents of the region not to hesitate to evacuate and thus help the Armed Forces of Ukraine protect Luhansk region.

He wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'Don't wait to evacuate! The Armed Forces of Ukraine will take care of Luhansk region... The countdown has begun, the weather will soon change, there is not much time until the sacred date for the orcs, May 9. Have time to leave! Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect Luhansk region and expel the enemy!” urged Haidai.

He said that evacuation in cities continues, however, due to morning shelling in Lysychansk, there may be changes.

The invaders do not abandon attempts to capture the free cities of the region, but the Ukrainian military is repelling attacks, the enemy is suffering losses.

The Chairman of the Regional Military Administration notes that against the background of constant defeats, the Russian military beats the civilian population, the situation is aggravated.

In Luhansk region, there are constant fires from hits by enemy weapons, it becomes more difficult to break into settlements in order to bring help, access is complicated even to Kreminna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai said that the invaders are ready for an offensive in the Donbas, they can simultaneously attack Luhansk and Donetsk regions.