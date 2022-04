Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that 1 person was killed and several were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on Saturday morning.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of a morning missile strike in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, one person was killed, several victims were hospitalized," the mayor of the capital said.

According to him, doctors are currently providing assistance to the victims.

"It is no secret that one of the Russian generals recently stated that they are ready for missile attacks on the capital of Ukraine. And, as we can see, they carry out such shelling," Klitschko added.

