Mariupol is the shield of a huge part of Ukraine, which holds back a huge number of enemy troops. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Thus, Maliar noted that any information regarding assistance to Mariupol can be used by the enemy.

According to her, the Ukrainian military in Mariupol is steadfastly holding back the advance of Russian occupation forces to other regions of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mariupol, the invaders want to ban movement around the city and are preparing filtration for all men.

For the first time, the Russian military used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers to bombard Mariupol. They, as well as Su-24M and Su-34 bombers, struck in the area of the Illich Iron & Steel Works and the seaport.