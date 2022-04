As of April 16, it is dangerous for civilians to return to Kyiv. More accurate information on the timing of a safe return to the capital will appear in the coming weeks. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on the air of the telethon.

"In the coming weeks, there will be more or less clear information on the ratio of forces, the situation where everything is developing, then it will be possible to speak more accurately. Today it is dangerous," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Earlier the enemy threatened to launch missile strikes on Kyiv due to "sabotage" on the territory of the Russian Federation.