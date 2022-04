9 Humanitarian Corridors Planned For Population Evacuation On Saturday

On Saturday, April 16, nine humanitarian corridors are planned for the evacuation of the population.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk noted that humanitarian corridors in Luhansk region will work subject to the cessation of shelling by the occupation forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 2,864 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors on April 15.