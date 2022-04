According to Ukrainian officials, the loss of Ukrainian troops has amounted to 3,000 since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President said this in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy said that, presumably, the number of deaths among the Ukrainian military ranges from 2,500 to 3,000 people.

Also, according to the head of state, about 10,000 Ukrainian troops were wounded.

He noted that "it is difficult to say how many of them will survive."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for April 14 increased by 100 to 19,900 killed.