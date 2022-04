On Saturday morning, April 16, Russian Su-35 fighters launched missile attacks on Lviv region. Four cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense forces. This was announced by the head of Lviv Regional Military Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram.

So, Kozytskyi said that four missiles fired by enemy fighters were destroyed by air defense forces.

Kozytskyi added that the invaders' fighters flew from the Baranovichi airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, April 16, the Russian invaders hit Dnipropetrovsk region twice. A non-working poultry farm was destroyed.

Russian occupiers on Friday evening, April 15, fired at Poltava region. As a result, one person was killed.

Also on Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.