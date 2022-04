Invaders In Mariupol Want To Ban Movement Around City, Preparing Filtering For All Men

In Mariupol, the invaders are preparing from Monday, April 18, to close the city for entry and exit. Also, the invaders want to ban movement through the districts in order to filter all men. They want to mobilize some of them. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram.

So, Andriushchenko said that the invaders are announcing around the city that from Monday it is planned to finally close not only the city for entry/exit for everyone, but also a ban on movement around the districts for a week will apply. At this time, 100% of the remaining men in the city will be filtered. To do this, they will be moved to Novoazovsk.

“They plan to mobilize some people to the Russian occupation corps, some will be forced to clear the rubble, and those who will be attributed to unreliable ones - will be isolated," Andriushchenko wrote.

Andriushchenko also suggested that the invaders are going to leave exclusively women and men in the city to serve needs. The Mariupol authorities attribute this to the impossibility of Russian invaders to keep the civilian population in the city even in the minimum conditions suitable for life.

He noted that the filtration procedure has already gained maximum speed.

In filtration camps and points, all men after standard filtration bullying (interrogation, checking gadgets, body inspection) are divided with others and separate interrogations are carried out, including staging the execution. Those who do not undergo filtration (this, according to the mayor's adviser ranges from 5% to 10%), are taken to Dokuchaevsk and Donetsk. The further fate of these people is now unknown.

