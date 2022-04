On Saturday, April 16, the Russian invaders hit Dnipropetrovsk region twice. A non-working poultry farm was destroyed. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram.

So, Reznichenko said that the invaders hit an idle poultry farm, which did not have people at the time of the strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the beginning of the 52nd days of the war of Russia against Ukraine, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and its shelling. Also in the area of ​ ​ the city of Izium, Kharkov region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

Russian occupiers on Friday evening, April 15, fired at Poltava region. As a result, one person was killed.

Also on Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.