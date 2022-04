On Friday, April 15, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Ukrainian military repulsed ten enemy attacks. This is stated in the message of the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that over the past day, ten enemy attacks in the Donbas were repelled, and three tanks, one armored personnel carrier, one unit of special equipment, two cars and three enemy artillery systems were destroyed, one armored personnel carrier of the invaders was captured.

It is also noted that the group of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the previous day hit seven air targets: one plane, one helicopter, three UAVs and two cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the beginning of the 52nd days of the war of Russia against Ukraine, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and its shelling. Also in the area of ​ ​ the city of Izium, Kharkov region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation lost 20,000 killed in 50 days of war.

In Severodonetsk, the police detained a local resident who, with the help of a drone, adjusted the fire of the invaders. A 26-year-old man handed over the coordinates of the humanitarian headquarters to the Russians.