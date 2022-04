The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence in the Black Sea of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. This is stated in the message of the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that in the waters of the Sea of Azov, the enemy's ship group continues to carry out tasks to block the port of Mariupol and carry out fire support in the seaside direction.

"Given the presence in the Black Sea of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, there remains an increased level of threat of the occupiers using missile weapons at the facilities of the military-industrial complex and logistics infrastructure of our state," the General Staff noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the beginning of the 52nd days of the war of Russia against Ukraine, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and its shelling. Also in the area of the city of Izium (Kharkiv region), the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

Meanwhile, Moscow threatened to launch missile strikes on Kyiv due to "sabotage" on the territory of the Russian Federation.