On Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district on the outskirts of the city. Currently, rescuers and doctors are working on the spot. The data on the victims are being specified.

"Once again, I appeal to everyone: do not neglect the air alarm signals! And those Kyivans who have left before and are going to return to the capital, I ask you to refrain from this for now and stay in safer places," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence of Russian warships armed with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Earlier in Moscow, they threatened to launch missile strikes on Kyiv due to "sabotage" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday, Russian troops also fired at residential areas of Mykolaiv.