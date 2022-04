Invaders Fire At Mykolaiv With Cluster Shells, 5 People Killed, 15 Were Wounded - Mykolaiv Governor Kim

Russian occupiers have fired cluster shells at residential areas of Mykolaiv, 5 people were killed and 15 were wounded.

The Chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Day shelling of residential areas with cluster shells: 15 wounded, 5 killed. The 5th man picked up an unexploded shell..." he wrote.

Kim urged citizens not to touch unknown objects, noting that "this is deadly."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, 10 people were killed and 46 were wounded as a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv with cluster shells.