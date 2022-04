The flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the Moskva missile cruiser, sank due to damage caused by the hit of two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles.

This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by a senior Pentagon official.

“Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva — Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea — earlier this week, a senior defense official said Friday,” CNN states.

According to him, the explosion and the subsequent sinking of a Russian warship was the result of exactly the hit of missiles that were fired at the Moskva by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 13, volunteer Serge Marko said on a social network that the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the Moskva missile cruiser with the help of Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The next day, April 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that a fire broke out on the cruiser, as a result of which the ship's ammunition detonated, which led to serious damage.

During the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense and state media reported ambiguous information about the situation with the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet.

Finally, on Thursday evening, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser, which sank while being towed to the port.

We also wrote that today, April 15, an unofficial farewell ceremony with the cruiser was held in Sevastopol occupied by Russia.