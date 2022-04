Russian propaganda begins a new stage of "biological warfare" and records an "intermediate victory," talking about the destruction of biological laboratories in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on its Telegram channel today, April 15.

“The Kremlin propaganda as one of the main goals of military aggression called the fight against "the planned launch of American military biological laboratories in Kyiv and Odesa," which, according to the Russian Federation, "in the Pentagon plans are to destabilize the situation and stop the economy," writes the Center.

The Center also said that after almost a two-week lull, Russian propaganda reported on the continuation of biological warfare, and said that the United States and Germany are actively exploring Mongolia to conduct their biological research with cholera, malaria and encephalitis viruses.

"Thus, against the background of a military defeat, the Kremlin again records an intermediate fictional victory in the information field," writes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published documents that it calls proof of the development of biological weapons by Ukraine.

On March 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian company Motor Sich was manufacturing drones based on Turkish Bayraktar capable of spraying viruses.

At the same time, back in 2018, at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Ukrainian delegation presented a report noting that the Russian Federation uses weapons of mass destruction abroad, and for three years conducted the development of biological and chemical weapons, posing as attempts to develop vaccines.