For the first time, the Russian military used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers to bombard Mariupol. They, as well as Su-24M and Su-34 bombers, struck in the area of the Illich Iron & Steel Works (Donetsk region) and the seaport.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk announced this at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine".

"The situation in Mariupol is difficult, the Russian army constantly attracts additional units in order to storm this city. There are active battles in the area of the Illich plant. In the port zone of Mariupol, units commit assault actions, but the Russians have not yet been able to completely capture this city. Su-24M and Su-34 bombers were also attacking around the city," he said.

According to him, the crew of these aircraft fired cruise missiles at the territory of Mariupol from the airspace of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense spoke about the situation in other sectors of the front. So, in Luhansk region, the invaders tried to break through the defenses in the area of ​ ​ the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna and in the areas of Izium-Sloviansk and Izium-Barvinkove.

Motuzianyk confirmed that in the future the offensive could begin on Severodonetsk, Sloviansk and Volnovakha to cordon off the Ukrainian troops.

According to Motuzianyk, the threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine remains. In the Black Sea, three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation has sent an official diplomatic note to the United States warning that the U.S. and NATO supplies of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine were “adding fuel” to the conflict there and could bring “unpredictable consequences.”

On April 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the U.S. and its allies are working on the supply of artillery to Ukraine.