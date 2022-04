World Should Be Ready For Putin's Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world community to be prepared for the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin will order the use of tactical nuclear weapons or chemical weapons against Ukraine.

He said this in a comment to CNN.

"Not only me - the whole world, all countries should be concerned, because this may not be real information, but it may be true," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin leadership does not value human lives, so there is a real threat of the use of chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We have to think, not be afraid, but be ready. But this is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world, I think," Zelenskyy added.

Recall that a few days after the start of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the strategic deterrent forces of the Russian army to a special duty regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 14, the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, urged not to take lightly Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons.

According to him, the despair of the Russian president due to the failures of his army in Ukraine may cause the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that they saw no signs that Russia could use nuclear weapons.