U.S. Believes Russia's War With Ukraine Will Last Until End Of 2022 - CNN

The United States believes that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine will last until the end of 2022. It is reported by CNN with reference to its own sources today, April 15.

U.S. and European officials believe that one should not expect the end of hostilities in the short term, since the ultimate goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin have changed, and it is unlikely that he will go to peace negotiations if he does not win a military defeat, the edition writes.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the fighting would continue for months or even longer, while two other European officials said they believe the fighting in the east of Ukraine could last four to six months and then lead to a stalemate, CNN points out.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "the conflict may drag on, but it is necessary to stop it as soon as possible," because U.S. officials are considering additional military support for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the U.S. and its allies are working on the supply of artillery to Ukraine.

On April 11, the Pentagon announced the transfer of tanks to Ukraine by several countries.

At the same time, today, April 15, Russia demanded that the U.S. not supply weapons to Ukraine.