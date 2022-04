The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that since the beginning of military aggression against Ukraine, almost 4.8 million people have left the country. Most of all, Ukrainian citizens leave for Poland, Romania and Russia.

This is evidenced by data published on the website of the UNHCR.

So, as of Thursday, April 14, a total of 4,796,245 people left Ukraine. At the same time, over the past day, the number of Ukrainians who left the country increased by 59,199 people.

“The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance,” reads the statement.

According to the UN, refugees of Ukraine travel to Poland, Romania, Russia, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Belarus.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees emphasizes that even more Ukrainians were forced to move domestically from the south, north and east to the central and western regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of last Saturday, April 9, more than 4.5 million Ukrainians left the territory of Ukraine. Poland, Romania and Hungary faced the largest influx of refugees.

We also reported that according to The Independent, Ukrainian refugees who were taken out of the occupied territories by Russian troops were sent to Siberia and beyond the Arctic Circle.

We will remind, previously the State Border Guard Service said that more and more Ukrainians are returning to Ukraine. Over the past day, more than 77,000 people returned to their homeland.