The Ukrenergo national energy company in the west of Ukraine has completed construction and put into operation a line with a voltage class of 330 kV.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, this line became the first power facility in the energy system completed and put into operation by Ukrenergo during the war.

The construction of the line was provided for by a 10-year plan for the development of the transmission system, which is updated annually by the company, the construction lasted 17 months.

"In the conditions of the war, we focused on two priorities in the work of the company: the rapid restoration of the network damaged by the enemy and the completion of infrastructure development projects in the regions where we have the opportunity to do this. Already today we have restored 60% of the objects in the liberated Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and, despite martial law, completed the construction of a new high-voltage line. This line is an important element in improving the reliability of the power system in conditions of synchronous operation with ENTSO-E and further expanding export-import supplies of electricity between Ukraine and Europe," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, board chairman of Ukrenergo.

The cost of the project implementation amounted to UAH 546 million (excluding VAT).

"The new high-voltage line already today improves the reliability of the network and power supply to consumers in the western region, in particular, it meets the needs of gradually growing electricity consumption in it. This is due to the relocation of business from the left-bank Ukraine to the western regions. The new line, together with previously installed equipment, significantly increases the reliability of supplies consumers and industry throughout Chernivtsi region. The line is also important for balancing the energy system of Ukraine. In particular, thanks to the new line, the reliability of the operation of the Dniester PSPP in pumping and generating modes by three hydroelectric units in the normal scheme is increased, and taking into account the future construction of another 330 kV overhead line - four hydraulic units," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Poland.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "energy European Union", fully synchronizing with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe.