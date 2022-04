Russian invaders stole UAH 3 million in the branch of the Ukrposhta joint-stock company in Melitopol.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on April 5, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the occupied Melitopol stole about UAH 3 million from the office of Ukrposhta JSC.

The money was intended for the issuance of pensions, social benefits and wages.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the director general of the Ukrposhta joint-stock company Ihor Smelianskyi said that in Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), the occupiers took the money intended for the payment of pensions and subsidies for April.