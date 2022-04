The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reminded other warships of the Russian Federation that the Black Sea straits are closed only at the entrance, and invited them to leave the Black and Azov Seas.

The corresponding message was published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Twitter account.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds the Russian fleet that the Black Sea straits are closed only for entry. The part of your fleet that remains afloat still has a way out," It was said.

It is worth noting that Turkey is currently fulfilling the provisions of the Montreux Convention signed in 1936 and has closed the passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles of warships of non-Black Sea countries.

And on February 26, the Turkish government decided to close the Black Sea straits for Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu said on March 2, Russia canceled the application for the passage of four of its warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles following Turkey's decision to close them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced that the Moskva missile cruiser, previously hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, had drowned in the Black Sea.

We also reported that on March 24, the Ukrainian military launched a precision strike on the seaport of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, where at that moment ammunition was unloaded from large landing ships of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the hit of the Ukrainian Tochka-U missile in the port of Berdiansk, the large Saratov landing ship was destroyed, and two other enemy landing ships were damaged and left the port.