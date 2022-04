Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko believes that the crimes of Russian soldiers in Kyiv region were sanctioned at the highest level of leadership in Moscow.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I'm sure it was sanctioned at the highest level of leadership in Moscow," Denysenko commented on the crimes of Russian soldiers in Kyiv region.

In his opinion, in Russia they were sure that the Russian army would be able to get to Kyiv quickly, but this did not happen, and the soldiers remained on the outskirts of the capital.

“What to do with such a large number of soldiers, the leadership did not know and did not understand. There is no food, there is no delivery of goods, and there are no combat prospects. And at that moment, an order was given from the very top that in order to prevent riots in the army itself, “the city is given to be plundered for three days,” as they said in the Middle Ages, and then we will gather you,” he said.

Denysenko noted that the Russian army is not "something powerful and strong", it has a rather low level of discipline, which is why the leadership of this army allowed its soldiers to engage in looting, so long as there was no riot.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states that the Russian army has received instructions that actually legalize looting in Ukraine.