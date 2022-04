The Russian military has killed 900 civilians in Kyiv region.

The head of the police of Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the limit of 900 killed civilians will be crossed - I emphasize, civilians - whose bodies we found and handed over for forensic medical examinations for a detailed review. All these people were killed by the Russian army. Most of the victims were in Bucha - more than 350 bodies of the killed. Much less was in the Vyshhorodskyi and Brovarskyi districts. The removal of debris in Makariv and Borodianka continues, we are sure that the bodies of the killed are still under the rubble," Nebytov said.

According to him, 180 settlements were temporarily occupied in Kyiv region.

"There are a lot of mass graves. Most people were killed by small arms. In Bucha, 2 large mass graves were discovered, 40 bodies in the first one and 57 in the second one. Of the 40 bodies in the first grave, 95% were killed by sniper or small arms. People were just shot in the streets, and these are recorded facts, there are testimonies and videos," he added.

Nebytov also gave examples of six killed and buried in one grave in the village of Shevchenkovo.

One of the men was killed while trying to protect local women from violence, the other while riding a bike.

Also found in this grave were the waists of two brothers - local civilians.

These people had nothing to do with the Armed Forces of Ukraine or territorial defense.

The circumstances of the murder of others are being investigated.

According to the police of Kyiv region, in the village of Havronshchyna, a Russian infantry fighting vehicle shot one of the cars moving along a green evacuation corridor as part of a large convoy.

This car was specifically marked, there were six people in the car, including children.

5 citizens were killed, the surviving person was very seriously injured.

The killed were buried by witnesses to this crime, bodies have already been exhumed, and a forensic medical examination is being carried out.

"All these facts will be procedurally fixed, this is enough to attract organizers and performers to criminal liability both under national legislation and in the International Criminal Court," Nebytov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the occupation of Kyiv region, the Russian military killed more than 400 residents of the Bucha community.

The Russian military involved in the atrocities in Bucha (Kyiv region) will again return their command to Ukraine.