Churches Will Be Closed During Curfew On Easter

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the police, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

"Religious buildings will be closed during the curfew," the police said.

The consecration of the Easter baskets of Christians will be held in churches and on the territory adjacent to the churches, taking into account the curfew in one or another region.

This applies to Christians of both Western and Eastern rites.

Easter services will also not be held during the curfew.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the police will intensively guard churches and public order on Easter.