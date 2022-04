Russia Threatens "Unpredictable Consequences" Over U.S. Arms Shipments To Ukraine - The Washington Post

The Russian Federation has sent an official diplomatic note to the United States warning that the U.S. and NATO supplies of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine were “adding fuel” to the conflict there and could bring “unpredictable consequences.” This was reported by The Washington Post today, April 15, with reference to its own sources.

The document, titled “On Russia’s concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime,” written in Russian with a translation provided, was forwarded to the State Department by the Russian Embassy in Washington.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note said.

Among the items Russia identified as “most sensitive” were “multiple launch rocket systems,” although the United States and its NATO allies are not believed to have supplied those weapons to Ukraine.

“Russia accused the allies of violating “rigorous principles” governing the transfer of weapons to conflict zones, and of being oblivious to “the threat of high-precision weapons falling into the hands of radical nationalists, extremists and bandit forces in Ukraine,” the edition cites.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the U.S. and its allies are working on the supply of artillery to Ukraine.

On April 11, the Pentagon announced the transfer of tanks to Ukraine by several countries.

On March 22, Russia demanded that the U.S. stop arms supplies to Ukraine and "threats" against Moscow to maintain relations.