Police Will Strengthen Protection Of Temples And Public Order On Easter

The police will strengthen protection of temples and public order during the Easter holidays.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the National Police.

"Law enforcement will be strengthened," the authority said.

The National Police reported that special attention will be paid to the protection of public order and religious institutions.

At the same time, the authority noted that there would be no special features, however, there would be a curfew in different regions, which would be established by the local military administration.

The police will act within their powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany said that dozens of communities and several monasteries voluntarily joined the OCU.

Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this year on April 24.