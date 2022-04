As the leader of the free world, the United States of America should provide Ukraine with all the necessary help against Russian aggression. The U.S. should supply Ukraine with MiG-29 aircrafts, air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, and ammunition.

This was stated by the U.S. senator from Utah Mitt Romney in his comment to Guildhall.

‘As the leader of the free world, the United States is obliged to protect freedom and promote peace. Helping Ukraine in its protection against the Russian invasion is not only right, but also necessary to maintain a safe and prosperous world order. Our participation guarantees the U.S. national security as well as strengthens our global interests’, - Mr. Romney said.

‘The U.S., in coordination with our partners and allies, must do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine protect themselves from Putin's monstrous actions. It is crucial that the U.S. government deliver much-needed assistance to Ukraine. I chaired a resolution calling on the Biden administration to increase our military assistance and provide Ukraine with MiG-29 aircrafts, air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, and ammunition to fight and ensure the safety both on the ground and in the sky’, - American politician summed up.

The shadow minister of defense of Canada, Member of the Canadian parliament James Bezan also called for an additional military supplies to Ukraine. According to him, Canada should provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, light LAV armored vehicles and armored ambulances, while NATO allies should provide MIG-29 aircrafts.

Member of the House of Representatives of the British Parliament Sir Roger Gale, speaking about the strengthening of military assistance to Ukraine, said that all necessary weapons of a defensive nature, including fighters, should be transferred to Ukraine. The volume of military assistance and the speed of supply should be enhanced.

Increased military assistance to Ukraine was also advocated in the German Parliament. Bundestag deputy from the ‘Greens’ Robin Wagner said that along with sanctions and political pressure on Russia, first of all it is necessary to increase arms supplies to Ukraine for effective protection, as well as for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Vice-Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulus Saudargas said that the countries representing the democratic community should transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine, in particular heavy weapons of an offensive nature, as Ukraine fights for the protection of the whole international legal order.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel, after the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, stated the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide Ukraine with more weapons.