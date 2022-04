The Vodafone mobile operator joined the BankID System of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another mobile operator, Vodafone, has joined the NBU’s BankID system. Now citizens of Ukraine who intend to transfer a mobile number from another operator to the Vodafone Ukraine network can do this remotely by identifying through the NBU’s BankID system. That is, in order to receive such a service, there is no longer need to visit a Vodafone store with identification documents. To do this, you need to have an account of an individual in one of the 40 banks participating in the NBU’s BankID system," the statement says.

You can learn more about this service at the official representative office of the Vodafone mobile operator.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the BankID system of the National Bank is a state remote identification system, using which citizens can easily and securely access government, financial and commercial services online.

In April 2021, the first mobile operator lifecell Ukraine has already connected to the NBU's BankID system.