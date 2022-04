Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a law on special solutions to counter aggression against Ukraine, which, in particular, prohibit the import of coal from Russia and Belarus. It is reported by the European Truth with reference to Biznes Alert.

Thus, it is reported that the purpose of the law is to make legal decisions at the national level, which will effectively apply the provisions issued by the European Union in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

For the security of the country, the law prohibits the import into the territory of the Republic of Poland of coal and coke coming from the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus. Responsibility for controlling the ban will be laid on the head of the customs and tax service, who will be able to seize the goods and file an application for confiscation of the goods to the Treasury.

Individuals or entities who violate the aforementioned ban face fines of up to 20 million zlotys.

Subjects affected by this ban will be compensated for the losses they will incur as a result of the imposed sanctions.

The law comes into force the day after its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak said that the new package of sanctions against Russia will include a complete embargo on energy exports.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to increase economic pressure on Russia and make more efforts to help Ukraine.