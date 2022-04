Ukrainians Asked To Go To Shelters During Alarm Due To High Threat Of Missile Attacks

There is a risk of missile strikes over the next few days, so citizens are advised to go to shelters in the event of an air raid and not take warnings lightly.

The Ukrainian Truth publication was informed about this by two sources in law enforcement and intelligence at once.

In their opinion, Russia, against the background of the failure of its "special operation" to seize Ukraine, may make attempts to attack large Ukrainian cities from the air. The biggest threat of missile attacks is until April 18 inclusive.

Intelligence after receiving data on the enemy's desire to implement such a plan reminds - with an air alarm, you need to move to a shelter.

The Russian military, according to the SSU, fired at the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, then Moscow accused Ukraine of shelling. After the provocation of Russian troops on its own territory, the Russian Federation warned that it would fire missiles at Kyiv.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially recognized the loss of the Moskva (Moscow) missile cruiser, a flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, in the waters of the Black Sea. At the same time, the official version of the Russian side is a fire with the subsequent detonation of ammunition.

According to Forbes, the damaged (and already sunken) cruiser Moskva is the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine. The cost of the ship is estimated at USD 750 million.

In this regard, the CIA believes that due to failure and despair, Putin can use tactical nuclear weapons.

In the meantime, in Russia near Saratov, a Mi-8 military helicopter capsized during takeoff.