Dragon Capital Loses Third Of Its Warehouses In Kyiv Region For USD 70 Million Due To Russian Aggression

The Dragon Capital investment company lost a third of its warehouses worth USD 70 million in Kyiv region due to Russian aggression.

The director general of the company, Tomas Fiala, said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, there were 2 million square meters of warehouse real estate in Kyiv and Kyiv region. 11 warehouses or 400,000 square meters, burned down. We lost 1/3 of our warehouses in this region. These are three warehouses. The largest one is in Stoyanka (Kyiv region) with an area of ​​​​almost 100,000 square meters, of which 7,500 square meters survived, but there is also damage. To build such a warehouse from scratch is USD 600 per square meter, that is, about USD 50 million. Approximately the same amount – goods. Only one Goodwine store lost USD 15 million worth of goods. Half of our warehouse in Bucha burned down, its total area is 30,000 square meters. On April 9, we learned that a tea factory rented by Unilever was burned down - this is another 10,000 square meters losses on warehouse real estate - somewhere around USD 70 million," he said.

According to Fiala, a specialized company has been hired to assess the exact damage.

"All structures will be scrapped. We need to understand if we can use the subfloor or if it will have to be made from scratch,” he said.

“After the end of hostilities, we plan to restore these warehouses, as there will be demand for them. Now it is risky to start building, because a rocket can fly at any moment, and insurance does not work during the war. The construction of the warehouse will take about one year," Fiala said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 2, the entire Kyiv region was liberated from the invaders.

Dragon Capital operates in the private equity and financial services industry, providing a range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients.

The director general of the company is Tomas Fiala.