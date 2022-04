Posts of 6 countries of the world announced a postal blockade of Russia and Belarus.

The Ukrposhta JSC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In support of Ukraine, Ukrainians and Ukrposhta, which stopped communication with the Russian Federation and Belarus at the end of February due to the Russian attack, the world's mail also ceases cooperation with these countries. The post offices of Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Australia have already submitted the relevant documents to the Universal Postal Union to stop the delivery of items to Russia and Belarus. The postal blockade of the aggressor countries was also joined by the Latvian Post, which in March stopped postal money transfers to Russia and Belarus," the statement says.

Director general of Ukrposhta Ihor Smelianskyi noted that the postal blockade is the result of the work of Ukrainian diplomats, volunteers, the Ukrainian diaspora and Ukrposhta, which, as the designated operator of a member country of the Universal Postal Union, has repeatedly appealed to colleagues from post offices of other countries with a call to break connections with the Russian Federation.

“I hope that the rest of the post offices will also soon join our six and stop delivering items to the Russian Federation and Belarus. This is important, because with the imposition of sanctions and the withdrawal of companies from the Russian market, the post office has become a channel for importing sanctioned goods. Therefore, it is very important that postal operators support the actions of their countries to suppress Russian aggression and stopped delivering items to Russia and Belarus. Thanks to those post offices that have already done this, for their support and principled position," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 25, Ukrposhta decided to resume the work of its branches and cease cooperation with the post offices of Russia and Belarus.